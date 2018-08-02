Former Georgia Bulldogs running back has perfect line about recent contract extension

There’s are many reasons why former Georgia running back Todd Gurley seems so upbeat at Los Angeles Rams’ training camp this week. Sixty million of them, to be exact.

Gurley, who is approaching his fourth season with the Rams, agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the team last week. The big extension comes after Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns in 2017 to help the Rams win their first NFC West title since 2003.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff told reporters Gurley seemed happier at practice, which prompted Gurley to offer up an unforgettable quote.

“Whoever said money don’t make you happy lied,” Gurley said, per The Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein.

Gurley and the Rams kick off their preseason slate next Thursday when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens.