Georgia’s Dooley Field dedication capped off by decisive win over Murray State

UGA legend Vince Dooley speaks after field dedication in Athens Retired University of Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley spoke with media Sept. 7, 2019, following the field dedication at Sanford Stadium in his honor. Dooley coached the team that took home the 1980 National Championship.

Vince Dooley stood at midfield with his loved ones for an unforgettable moment. A “Dooley Field” sign was revealed on the club-level facade and Sanford Stadium officially had the legendary Georgia coach’s name attached to it.

He heard a roar from a packed-out home crowd after a congratulatory message played on the jumbotron. Dooley hugged his wife, Barbara Dooley, who he says is “500 times” more emotional. Dooley strutted some style, too, with a red sportcoat that he received from the Savannah Touchdown Club in 2004 and only wore twice before Saturday.

“It’s all been great, but I’ll be glad when it’s over and to focus the attention back the way it should be — on the football team,” Dooley said. “It may not happen next week like it should, but there’ll be total focus for Notre Dame. I’ll be fading away into the sunset; in my garden.”

As he walked off, Dooley got his wish and all eyes honed in on Georgia’s (2-0, 1-0 SEC) 63-17 win over Murray State. Georgia returns home on Sept. 14 to host Arkansas State.

SLOW START, THEN CRUISED ALONG

Some panic started to set in early. Murray State receiver DaQuon Green blew past Bulldog defender Mark Webb for a 60-yard touchdown. The visiting, jubilant Racers tied the game and an unsettling feeling percolated throughout the crowd.

Could this be another Georgia State-Tennessee debacle? No. Not really close to one, either.

Georgia’s offense found its rhythm with some high-powered drives and racked up 35 unanswered points with ease.

Defensively, despite allowing 10 points (a Murray State touchdown came on a pick-six), the Bulldogs wreaked havoc with a hard-hitting approach. Therefore, the all-important havoc rate soared at certain points through the game.

Webb led the stat sheet with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Freshman Nolan Smith recorded 1.5 sacks with his fair share of thunderous hits. Georgia finished with six sacks in its victory over the Racers.

The Telegraph’s Jed May calculated a havoc rate of 24%, but it’s unknown if head coach Kirby Smart adds quarterback hurries into the equation.

TIGHT ENDS, ACROBATIC CATCHES LEAD PASSING ATTACK

Freshman receiver George Pickens can look like Spider-Man when contorting his body to make a catch. He hauled in three snagging catches for 68 yards and was rewarded with a 15-yard touchdown. That brought Pickens’ final line to 78 yards on four receptions.

He led the Bulldogs’ receiving attack as Jake Fromm accrued 166 passing yards on a near-perfect 10-of-11 passing. Stetson Bennett entered before intermission and had a 9 of 13 showing with 124 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Five of those completions went to … tight ends. Hard to believe, but Eli Wolf and John FitzPatrick (one reception, 22 yards) played a factor in the receiving game. Wolf, after not recording a reception against Vanderbilt, recorded 73 yards. One of his four catches resulted in a lost fumble.

Of 548 total yards, 290 came from the passing attack.

ISAIAH WILSON OUT WITH INJURY, SALYER STARTS

Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson’s second home opener didn’t unfold as planned. He hobbled onto the field during warmups with a walking boot and crutches. Wilson suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice, and the Bulldogs don’t know the extent of his absence.

Georgia’s depth came into play, and it has plenty of options to choose from. Redshirt freshman Jamaree Salyer earned his first start after being held out due to injury against Vanderbilt. Midway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs rotated with Cade Mays at right tackle with Ben Cleveland at right guard.

Wide receiver Tommy Bush, offensive tackle Owen Condon and defensive lineman Tramel Walthour were also seen without pads.