Inside the emotions of Richard LeCounte’s accident, and the progress of his recovery

By 5:30 p.m. last Saturday, Georgia’s team plane hit the runway at Athens Ben-Epps Airport after the Bulldogs’ road win over Kentucky. The mood was jovial after a win, but also a bit grim after the Bulldogs several defenders to on-field injuries.

As the team left Kroger Field, safety Richard LeCounte led the motivational discussions. He’s the team leader. He’s the older, vocal player. He’s not hesitant to show emotion or display love to his teammates during a tough stretch.

“We’re not able to control who gets hurt,” he said after the game, rallying his teammates ahead of the rivalry game against Florida. “A couple of guys were dinged up, but there are other guys who came here to do this. They’re waiting to show the world what they can do.”

Georgia’s team returned home and LeCounte went on about his Saturday evening. He ventured a few miles south of the Bulldogs’ athletic complex to Macon Highway in Athens. Little did the veteran and All-American defender know what would happen next.

LeCounte suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle accident when his dirtbike hit two other vehicles outside of an Athens convenience store.

LeCounte’s teammates got word after sharing the news with each other. Georgia head coach followed with a team-wide announcement, and then spent plenty of time with LeCounte’s family at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. LeCounte’s recovery began in the intensive care unit.

“It’s one of our family members. When you get news like that, it’s crushing, it’s disheartening,” Smart said. “It just makes everything flash before you, all of the experiences I’ve had with him, and it was a scary moment. It was a very serious crash. He’s very fortunate to have his helmet on and to be where he is now.”

LeCounte injury, accident fuel emotions in UGA locker room

At that very moment, football became irrelevant.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was heartbreaking and we were all scared for a minute,” running back Zamir White said. “It’s tough.”

The Telegraph obtained a police report of Saturday’s accident from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department via an open records request. LeCounte was involved in a multi-vehicle accident outside of Jimbo’s Convenience Store at 520 Macon Highway. A driver was pulling into the store and did not see LeCounte, the report read. The dirtbike lost traction of the front tire and slid into the vehicle’s passenger side as LeCounte locked the brake. The impact redirected LeCounte’s bike into the eastbound lane, according to the report, and it was struck by a third vehicle.

LeCounte was unresponsive at the scene, according to the police. The report said LeCounte did not possess a motorcycle license and his bike wasn’t registered and did not have signal or running lights.

“It hurt my heart,” offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer said. “I was surprised it was his name attached to the incident. It hurts him to be in this position and not be out there with the guys. He’ll be sad about missing his time, but what he’ll miss most is the team. I think he’s learned from it, and I’m keeping him in my prayers.”

LeCounte’s accident brought on a lot of emotion inside Georgia’s locker room. A sense of shock became the overwhelming feeling. They realized, after looking at the details of the accident, that the senior is fortunate to have only suffered a concussion, broken ribs and a shoulder injury. He had on a helmet when colliding with the vehicles, and that safety measure led to a more-fortunate result.

Georgia players sent voice messages to LeCounte while he recovered in the hospital. His mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, traveled from their hometown in Liberty County to be by his side. LeCounte was in the ICU until Monday, moved to a regular room then released on Tuesday. He is undergoing intense rehabilitation, his mother said, and LeCounte was able to visit with the team after his release from the hospital.

LeCounte has assured Georgia fans of good progress, too. He tweeted “All Is Well” while in the hospital, and followed with two Instagram Live appearances while riding with his family in the car. He had a series of scrapes atop the bridge of his nose. LeCounte repeated “I’m good” or “I’m OK” in a dragged, tired tone when asked questions about his health. Former teammates Brian Herrien, Jeremiah Holloman and Solomon Kindley were tuned in.

“I was happy to see him walking around and doing what he needs to do,” fellow defensive back Mark Webb Jr. said. “It was a very touching experience. He’s better than he was and it could’ve been a lot worse. I thank God that he’s in the position he’s in.”

What’s next for Georgia, LeCounte?

LeCounte won’t join the Bulldogs for their annual rivalry showdown with Florida. As a south Georgia native, it’s an important game for the senior, especially in his final season in Athens. He was itching for a chance to play and win another game against the Gators, especially with a trip to the SEC championship potentially on the line. LeCounte said in Lexington that he was “ready to get back to the drawing board” once back in Athens.

A therapy gym now becomes his practice field and film room. There’s no timetable for LeCounte’s return. Georgia has five games remaining on its schedule, and all indications point to LeCounte being sidelined for the foreseeable future. He might be out for the season, and Georgia is OK with that.

The Bulldogs will work through the rest of their on-field injuries, but the playing status of LeCounte is on the back burner.

“It hurt everybody, and we all wanted to hear if he was OK,” inside linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “We knew it would be a huge blow to the team, but the last thing we worried about was him getting on the field. I was worried about him being healthy.”

LeCounte won’t lose his role as a team leader, however, even if it must be in a temporarily remote capacity. He recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and had a fumble recovery against the Wildcats. He emerged as one of the top safeties in the country. Georgia entrusts junior Christopher Smith with starting safety duties alongside Lewis Cine. Smith took over for LeCounte after he was ejected for targeting against Auburn, and the upperclassman has sung Smith’s praises while becoming a mentor.

Smith takes on the role with hopes of rallying for LeCounte. He wants to lead the defense in honor of his older teammate. As LeCounte said, it’s where Georgia’s depth plays to an advantage.

“I don’t have any doubt in my mind (Smith) will step up,” cornerback Tyson Campbell said. “(LeCounte was) our last line of defense and the guy making the playmaking tackle. He’s a ball hawk, too, so he tracks it everywhere. We’re going to miss that, because he’s a very important piece.”

For a 48-hour period after Georgia returned home from Kentucky, it became an emotional whirlwind. LeCounte is a beloved figure inside the locker room, and his Bulldog teammates narrowly dodged tragedy.

An injury calls for another player to step up, and that’s what LeCounte said himself. But a serious accident takes a moment to recover from, and the Bulldogs had plenty of concern for one of their leaders.

“It certainly was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization,” Smart said. “It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night for sure.”