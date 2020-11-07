Gameday Guide: UGA vs Florida football game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

Everyone knows what’s at stake.

The coaches, the fans, the managers and training staff, even the players know that Georgia’s game against Florida on Saturday is the biggest of them all.

“It feels different coming into this week,” Bulldogs senior defensive back Mark Webb said.

The winner of this game likely will be the squad representing the SEC East in the conference championship game come December.

What time is the Georgia vs Florida game today?

Who: No. 5 Georgia (4-1) vs No. 8 Florida (3-1)

Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)

Local Radio: Macon - 93.1 FM; Warner Robins - 105.9 FM; Athens - 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

Sirius XM: 192

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

UGA-Florida live stream: CBS All Access

Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 52-43-2, including a three-game win streak over the Gators.

Weather forecast: High-70s with partly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain.

Final SEC betting odds for Bulldogs-Gators and today’s SEC football games

Point spreads according to VegasInsider.com:

Florida vs. Georgia (-3)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (-19)

Texas A&M (-7.5) at South Carolina

Tennessee (-2) at Arkansas: Tennessee

1. How will Georgia’s defense handle the injuries?

The Bulldog defense has been decimated by injuries and will be without All-American safety Richard LeCounte after his involvement in a motorcycle crash after Georgia’s game against Kentucky. Senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester will be out with a knee injury, and stout junior nose guard Jordan Davis is questionable with an elbow injury. This means several other Bulldogs will see more extensive game action in the game that will decide the fate of Georgia’s season.

2. Will the Bulldogs be able to defend Kyle Pitts and Florida’s passing game?

Florida’s explosive passing game centers around the connection between quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts. The junior pass catcher has racked up 355 yards on 22 receptions, including seven touchdowns. Against the Bulldogs last season, Pitts recorded four catches for 78 yards. A banged-up Georgia secondary and linebacker corps will be tasked with slowing down Pitts on Saturday and forcing other Gators to make big plays through the air.

3. Which UGA offense is going to show up?

In spurts this season, Georgia’s offense has looked great — think of the first half against Alabama. However, as seen against Kentucky, the Bulldogs have also struggled at times to get things going consistently. Against a high-scoring group like Florida, junior quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs will need to be firing on all cylinders from the jump to match the offensive output of the Gators.