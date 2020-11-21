Gameday Guide: UGA vs Mississippi State game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

Home, at last.

Georgia hasn’t played inside Sanford Stadium in nearly six weeks. A reporter asked offensive lineman Ben Cleveland if he remembered playing in Athens, and it’s a fair point — the last home game seems like an eternity ago.

Due to a quirky schedule, the Bulldogs played four-consecutive games elsewhere (one of which was postponed) and had an off week sandwiched in between. Georgia plays two of its last three games at home.

Here’s your primer for Georgia and Mississippi State, a game that has been on the brink of postponement itself. But, the games go on.

When does Georgia football play today?

Who: Georgia (4-2) vs. Mississippi State (2-4)

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Lauren Sisler)

Local Radio: Macon - 93.1 FM; Warner Robins - 105.9 FM; Athens - 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

Sirius XM: 192

UGA MSU live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: Georgia leads the all-time series 18-6 and won the last matchup between the teams, 31-3 in 2017.

Weather forecast: A low of 47 degrees with clear skies.

Final thoughts on UGA vs. Mississippi State

1. Can Georgia take advantage of a depleted roster? Mississippi State made its way to Athens on Friday afternoon with major attrition. Mike Leach’s squad has faced COVID-19 positive tests, contact tracing issues, injuries, opt-outs and transfers over recent weeks and had only 49 scholarship players on its flight, according to Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. The SEC requires 53 scholarship players in order to be eligible, but the Bulldogs met the requirement at certain positions in order to play the game.

2. The JT Daniels show is here. Finally. Georgia is making a quarterback change, as Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Wednesday evening. Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t reveal his choice, but made it fairly apparent that Daniels would assume the duties. Daniels gets the start after Stetson Bennett suffered an AC sprain and could not throw for over a week in practice. Daniels transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal this offseason and was originally a five-star recruit.

3. Georgia’s defense vs. Air Raid. Smart sees it a lot like preparing for Georgia Tech and its old triple-option attack. Leach doesn’t play it conventional and could pose some difficulties. Georgia’s defense has been beat up with injuries and it showed by allowing 44 points to Florida. Mississippi State, however, has struggled to move the ball since it opened the season with a win over LSU. Leach’s team hasn’t scored an offensive point in two games this season.