Stetson Bennett back in game at QB for Bulldogs after brief exit

At the conclusion of Georgia’s third offensive drive, quarterback Stetson Bennett began to flex his shoulder. A few plays later, the Bulldogs starter went to the locker room.

Georgia had to punt on its third offensive drive, when Bennett experienced irritation, and then the Bulldogs had to make a change at quarterback due to injury.

Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis entered the game for the first time since the season-opener at Arkansas. Mathis completed one pass for five yards in a drive that ended after three plays.

Bennett was back in the game on the next series with the game tied 21-21 in the second quarter.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he meets with Mathis weekly and said the backup “wants to play,” but took a backseat to Bennett after his run to lead Georgia to a comeback and two victories over Auburn and Tennessee.

Mathis played six drives against the Razorbacks, and threw for 55 yards and an interception.

Georgia traveled four quarterbacks to Jacksonville, including JT Daniels and freshman Carson Beck. Daniels ran with the third-team offense in warmups, with Mathis ahead of him.