Georgia running back to miss Peach Bowl after father’s death

The plans for Georgia running back James Cook changed Tuesday morning. He quickly went back to south Florida after hearing tragic news.

Cook’s father passed away at the age of 46, according to reports. A report from the St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press said Cook’s father died while in a diabetic coma.

“He found out (Tuesday) morning and immediately got a flight home,” Georgia football coach Kirby Smart told Fox 5’s Cody Chaffins in a Tuesday afternoon interview. “His brother’s going there, too. Just really unfortunate. James is such a charismatic and loving teammate. He loves all his teammates. Really close to his family. A really tough situation to be dealing with the loss of his father at this time.”

Cook’s brother, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, will also miss the Week 17 NFL game at the Detroit Lions.

Cook’s unfortunate event follows the news that five Georgia football players opted out of Friday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. Those Georgia players include offensive guard Ben Cleveland, inside linebacker Monty Rice, cornerbacks DJ Daniel and Eric Stokes, and tight end Tre’ McKitty.

Cook emerged as a viable option for Georgia’s offense in the rushing and receiving game this season. He had long touchdown receptions at Alabama and South Carolina. Cook, in 10 games, finished with 303 rushing yards and 225 receiving yards, totaling for three touchdowns.

Cook is also eligible for the NFL Draft.

With Cook’s absence, Georgia still has most of its running backs available — Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

The Bulldogs and Cincinnati kick off at noon Friday on ESPN.