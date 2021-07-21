JT Daniels’ latest NIL opportunity has higher calling in mind

Georgia’s JT Daniels speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

A few days after the name, image and likeness law came into effect in the state of Georgia on July 1, J.T. Daniels signed a deal with the Everett Sports Marketing agency to oversee any potential agreements that could come the star quarterback’s way.

An immediate thought might’ve been that Daniels would use the law to benefit himself as athletes are able to profit from their likeness with events such as autograph signings, TV commercial appearances and more. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, according to head coach Nick Saban, said his new starting signal caller has had around $1 million in agreements since July 1.

Daniels decided to alter his approach to the NIL opportunities. He announced plans Wednesday to help those around him, especially in the Athens community.

Daniels will partner with Extra Special People Inc. to support those in an inclusive environment for people with physical and developmental disabilities from youth to adulthood.

This marks Daniels’ second known deal since the NIL law came into effect. He agreed to an autograph and memorabilia partnership with SportsCollectibles.com out of Tampa, Florida on July 15.

The ESP organization has three locations in Georgia — Athens, Atlanta and Rome — and has started a national influence by recently expanding to San Francisco in 2019 via its Java Joy initiative.

Daniels did not immediately specify what the partnership will entail, but it could involve donations to support ESP. The Georgia quarterback has been heavily involved, along with student-athletes across all of the Bulldogs’ athletic programs, with the organization since transferring from Southern Cal before the 2020 season.

Georgia football has had a longstanding relationship with ESP since it became established in the Athens area. Each season, head coach Kirby Smart and players host a “Bulldogs and Buddies” event where children and adults are welcomed to Georgia’s practice facility for an afternoon of games and bonding opportunities. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, who became a major ESP advocate by his final season with the program, was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2019.

Daniels’ decision to use his NIL opportunity for community outreach came a day after he represented Georgia at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama. The ramifications of the NIL law became a hot-button topic to coaches and players on hand across the conference. Smart said that it is a beneficial step for college athletes and that he hopes for a federal solution that would apply to all 50 states.

For the players, NIL is not a major focus as Georgia opens its season Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, in fact, said he hadn’t touched it due to confusion with the law’s complexity.

Daniels, who is expected to be one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks in 2021, has taken a cautious approach while letting deals unfold with his agency.

“For me, being that it came out July 1, it makes it pretty difficult to do anything for it. Like for me, season mode kicks in June 1, when you come back from your May break,” Daniels said. “We’re fully in season mode. I wish I could give you more about NIL, but it’s just not a huge focus for really a lot of people that I’ve talked to.”

His latest move with the NIL law in place, however, had the focus of benefiting others. He didn’t waste much time with it.

“I will prioritize partnerships that are inclusive of my teammates and support organizations like ESP,” Daniels said in an Instagram post.