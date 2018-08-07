Central RB A’montae Spivey announces commitment, will play SEC football at this college

Central High School senior A’montae Spivey will play college football in the SEC.
Spivey, rated as a three-star running back and No. 39 overall in 247Sports’ rankings of the top 2019 recruits in Alabama, announced on Twitter his verbal commitment to Arkansas.
In July, Spivey narrowed his top five choices to Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, Louisiana-Lafayette and LSU.
Spivey didn’t explain in his announcement why he chose Arkansas, and the Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach him for comment before deadline Tuesday, but he previously told the L-E that he enjoyed his visit to Fayetteville on June 7 and has a good relationship with running backs coach Jeff Traylor.
He senses that the Razorbacks’ coaches are sincere in their communication with him.
“As an athlete that’s being recruited by multiple schools,” he said, “you appreciate the real in people knowing that you’re in a business that shows you what you want to see at the moment.”
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Spivey rushed for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior last season.
Spivey is the third Central Red Devil 2019 senior class member to commit to a Power 5 program. In June, four-star quarterback Peter Parrish committed to LSU, and three-star safety Ray Thornton III committed to Clemson.
