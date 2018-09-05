After snapping 18-game losing streak with 2-0 start, will this Backyard Brawl be one?

Only 4 miles separate these Backyard Brawl rivals, but there’s been a world of difference between them recently. Friday night, however, Central and Smiths Station will clash with both teams undefeated for the first time in 13 years.
Kickoff on T.C. Britton Field at Panther Stadium is set for 8 p.m. EDT.
Although the Red Devils romped to a 62-7 victory last year and have won the past nine meetings, the Panthers are showing hope with their words and actions.
Smiths (2-0) snapped an 18-game losing streak by opening the season Aug. 24 with a 28-9 home win against Russell County, then shut out Valley 27-0 on the road Aug. 31.
With their new head coach, Mike Glisson, the Panthers have turned around their attitude, said Smiths senior offensive tackle Cam Jones.
“There was just a lack of focus on the team,” Jones told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview. “Coach Glisson came in and gave us motivation to get better every day.”
Glisson, in a phone interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, gave the credit back to the players.
“When we got here, the kids bought in,” said Glisson, who came to Smiths Station from Beauregard, where he was defensive coordinator. His previous head coaching jobs were 1997-98 at Glenwood and2002-05 at Hardaway, compiling a 25-36 record.
The players are “coachable and have done what we asked,” Glisson said. “We also hired some really good people.”
The first day of spring practice, Glisson said, he noticed the Panthers are “a lot more athletic than I thought.”
Since then, he said, the six rotating offensive linemen — Jones, Chad Strickland, Tony Bond, Kobe Collins, Trent Harris and Tristan Goble — have paved the way for leading rusher L.C. Harris (28carries, 183 yards, 2 touchdowns), leading passer Corey Minton (10-of-17, 162yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception) and leading receiver Dre Cooper (3receptions, 91 yards, 1 touchdown).
Jordan Jones has led the Smiths defense at linebacker, Glisson said. The Panthers held Russell County to 46 total yards and Valley to 38 total yards and forced a total of 6 turnovers (5 fumbles, 1 interception).
All of which has boosted morale at Smiths.
“Our kids feel good about themselves, and there’s also excitement around the school,” Glisson said. “… But even last year, when they were 0-9 and playing their 10th game, our side was full. There’s not many places you can go to that would have that kind of spirit and pride, win or lose Friday night.”
The key for Smiths against Central, Jones said, will be to overcome adversity by continuing to work hard.
“We know Central is one of the best teams in the state,” Jones said. “… They’re quick, very explosive and just an all-around good team. They play together.”
Glisson rated the Red Devils even higher.
“Central, I think, is the best team in the state of Alabama in all classifications,” Glisson said. “From what I see on tape, they are well-coached. They have tremendous athletes. They’re big on the O-line and D-line. They’re where everybody wants to be.”
It will be crucial for the Panthers, Glisson said, to control the ball and limit Central’s big plays.
“I don’t know if you can stop them,” Glisson said. “… We’ve just got to play sound defense.”
Central (2-0), ranked No. 3 in AHSAA Class 7A, started its season by dominating two out-of-state powers: 42-18 against Mays on Aug. 25 at the Cam Newton Classic in Atlanta, then 49-10 against Meridian,Miss., at home Aug. 31.
Central senior running back A’montae Spivey, who committed to Arkansas last month, expects a tougher game from the Panthers than last year.
“They’re physical, and they’re going to play hard, so we have to come in with a good mindset,” Spivey told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview. “… A team with confidence can’t be taken lightly on any level, so we’re practicing hard and we’ll try to do the same thing we do every Friday night.”
In a phone interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Central head coach Jamey DuBose praised Glisson for “doing an excellent job of winning the guys over and getting them to respect him and play hard for him.”
DuBose, in his fifth season at Central, called Smiths “big up front, with two running backs playing really hard. They’re not making a lot of mistakes. Defensively, they’re putting a lot of people in the box and forcing you to do things you’re not used to and causing turnovers.”
After acknowledging the hype of this rivalry, DuBose emphasized the game’s importance because it’s the first one in Region 2-7A this season for both teams.
“We can’t get caught up in the hoopla,” DuBose said. “We’ve been in big ballgames.”
Last season, Central lost in the state semifinals for the third straight year to McGill-Toolen — this time 27-26 in overtime.
This season, DuBose is pleased to see the Red Devils “just going through the process and working hard every day. Our motto is ‘1 percent better every day,’ and I think our group has taken that on. We haven’t played a solid game yet. We’ve played well enough to win, but we’ve still got lots of things to get better.”
In particular, DuBose wants the Red Devils to improve the basics of blocking, tackling and alignment. He is encouraged by the team’s five new starters on the offensive line, “but they’ve got to get used to each other.” He also seeks more depth in the secondary.
“We’ve got four or five really good players there,” DuBose said, “but we still need two or three more.”
THIS WEEK’S LOCAL GAMES
(All times EDT)
Thursday
Dougherty County at Shaw (Kinnett Stadium), 7 p.m.
Westover at Columbus (A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Friday
Jordan vs. Kendrick (A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium), 5 p.m.
Spencer at Schley County, 7 p.m.
Cairo at Northside (Kinnett Stadium), 7:30 p.m.
Holy Ground Baptist at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Marion County at Pacelli, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast-Macon at Manchester, 7:30 p.m.
Troup County at Harris County, 7:30 p.m.
Bessemer at Glenwood, 8 p.m.
Carver vs. Hardaway (A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium), 8 p.m.
Carver-Montgomery at Russell County, 8 p.m.
Central at Smiths Station, 8 p.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments