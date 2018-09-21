Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores: Carver, Columbus clash in key game

The Carver Tigers jumped out to a 23-point lead by the end of the first quarter and hung on for a 44-28 victory Friday night over the Columbus Blue Devils at Kinnett Stadium.
The win kept Carver (5-0 overall, 3-0 Region 1-AAAA) unbeaten and tied for first place in the region with Cairo, while Columbus (2-2, 1-1) fell back to an even record.
The Tigers gained revenge against the Blue Devils, who snapped their eight-game losing streak in the series last year with a 36-13 victory.
Hardaway 23, Americus-Sumter 20
The Hardaway Hawks (3-2 overall, 1-2 Region 1-AAAA) notched their first region win of the season and helped Carver by giving the Americus-Sumter Panthers (2-3, 2-1) their first region loss of the season.
Hardaway freshman Kha’Lei Lusane kicked the winning 22-yard field goal with 1 minute left in the game at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Brookstone 48, Greenville 18
Jeremiah Burgess led the Brookstone Cougars in multiple ways, accounting for four touchdowns.
As a running back, the senior rushed eight times for 76 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. As a defensive back, he contributed an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Two other Cougars also shined in Brookstone’s backfield. Senior fullback Wills Cottrell rushed 11 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and junior running back Clark Smith rushed six times for 78 yards and one touchdown.
Brookstone improved to 3-1 overall while winning its Region 4-A opener. Greenville dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.
Trailing 6-0 at home after the first quarter, the Cougars outscored the Patriots 28-6 in the second quarter and 20-6 in the third quarter.
Marion County 40, Manchester 21
Although the Manchester Blue Devils scored the game’s first touchdown, the Marion County Eagles gave their home fans plenty of reasons to cheer the rest of the game as they totaled 489 yards of offense.
Travon Mathews led the way with 17 carries for 205 yards and four touchdowns. Trice McCannon produced Marion’s other two touchdowns through the air, a 50-yarder to Akeem Slaughter and a 45-yarder to Josh Rodgers. McCannon finished assed 5-of-7 passing for 165 yards and rushed eight times for 74 yards.
Other notable Eagles were Jamil King with two catches for 58 yards and top tackler Kendrick Hawkins with 12 total.
Marion stayed unbeaten at 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-A. Manchester fell to 2-2 and 1-1.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
