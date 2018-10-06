Columbus area high school football scores, highlights Oct. 5: Central dominates again

The Central Red Devils, ranked No. 1 in Alabama Class 7A, continued their domination of opponents this season with a 48-0 home victory Friday night against the Enterprise Wildcats.
Central improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 2-7A. Enterprise fell to 2-5 and 0-4.
In a balanced offense, the Red Devils distributed the ball around as Peter Parrish and Tucker Melton continued to share the bulk of the time at quarterback. Melton completed 6 of 7 passes for 147 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Parrish completed 13 of 17 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
The leading receivers were Eddie Williams, with five catches for 71 yards and one touchdown, and Peter Jakes, with three catches for 52 yards and one touchdown. Trey Miles led the running backs with six carries for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Devonte Mathews’ interception was the defensive highlight for Central.
In other games Friday night:
Cairo 43, Carver 14
In a clash for first place in Region 1-AAAA, the Carver Tigers came home from this road test with their first loss of the season.
Carver dropped to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Region 1-AAAA. Cairo improved to 5-2 and 5-0.
The Tigers trailed 22-0 at halftime and didn’t dig out of the hole.
Columbus 40, Americus-Sumter 22
In front of a homecoming crowd at Kinnett Stadium, the Columbus Blue Devils snapped a two-game losing streak and evened their record (3-3 overall, 2-2 Region 1-AAAA). Americus-Sumter fell to 2-4 and 2-2.
Columbus came back from a 14-7 deficit after the first quarter and outscored the Panthers 33-8 the rest of the game.
Westover 51, Shaw 0
The Shaw Raiders dropped back to .500 (3-3 overall, 2-3 Region 1-AAAA) as they failed to continue the momentum they gained from last week’s thrilling win over Hardaway. Westover improved to 3-3 and 2-2.
Marion County 43, Brookstone 25
The Brookstone Cougars led 12-8 at the end of first quarter and seemed on their way to an upset, but the Marion County Eagles dominated the second quarter 21-0 to remain undefeated and clinch first place in Region 4-A Division A.
Marion improved to 7-0 and 4-0. Brookstone dropped to 4-2 and 2-1.
Trice McCannon produced in the air and on the ground for the Eagles. He was 6-for-7 passing for 121 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries. Travon Mathews led the Marion running backs with 17 carries for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Josh Rodgers added 88 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving with two rushing touchdowns. Marion’s leading defender was Kendrick Hawkins with 15 total tackles.
Manchester 70, Pacelli 14
It was 58-7 by halftime as the Manchester Blue Devils cruised to a home victory over the Pacelli Vikings.
Manchester improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 4-A Division A. Pacelli fell to 3-4 and 1-3.
Chattahoochee County 42, Randolph-Clay 6
The Chattahoochee County Panthers (5-2 overall, 5-1 Region 1-A) won their fourth straight game as they romped on the road. Randolph-Clay (0-6, 0-5) remained winless.
The Panthers led 24-0 in the first quarter and never were threatened.
Russell County 34, Lanier 31
The Russell County Warriors (1-6 overall, 1-3 Region 2-6A) notched their first win of the season by prevailing at home against the Lanier Poets (2-4, 2-1).
Russell County avenged last year’s 51-7 loss to Lanier.
Thursday’s game
Northside 38, Dougherty 7
After winning their first two games of the season, the Northside Patriots (3-4 overall, 2-3 Region 1-AAAA) lost four straight, but they got back on track Thursday night at Kinnett Stadium against the winless Dougherty Trojans (0-6, 0-4).
Senior running back Fredrick Davis Jr. led Northside’s rushers with 207 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, and freshman Jaimel Johnson added 117 yards on 13 carries. Johnson also had three catches for 39 yards.
Junior quarterback Chandler Blanton completed 8 of 10 passes for 109 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Patriots also commanded the turnover margin, 6-1, nabbing four interceptions and recovering four fumbles, while Dougherty recovered one fumble.
Senior linebacker/end Will Keller led the Northside defense with nine total tackles.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
