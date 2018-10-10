MCSD reschedules football, volleyball games as Hurricane Michael nears Columbus

Hurricane Michael’s path toward the Columbus area has prompted the Muscogee County School District to change it sports schedule in addition to canceling Thursday’s classes and activities. Here is the revised MCSD sports schedule for this week:
Football
Columbus vs. Shaw at Kinnett Stadium, which was supposed to be played Thursday, now will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday.
Spencer at Callaway, which was supposed to be played Thursday, now will kick off at noon Saturday.
Jordan vs. Heard County at Kinnett Stadium has been pushed back 30 minutes to accommodate the Columbus-Shaw game and now will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday.
Hardaway at Dougherty (Hugh Mills Stadium), which was supposed to be played Friday, now will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The following Friday games remain as originally scheduled: Westover at Carver (A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium), 7:30 p.m.; Kendrick at Jackson, 7:30 p.m.; Northside at Americus-Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
All middle school games are rescheduled for Saturday.
Volleyball
The Region 1-AAAA tournament will resume Monday at Columbus High School. Hardaway will play Shaw at 5 p.m. in the semifinal, and Columbus will play Northside at 6:30 p.m. in the final. All four teams have qualified for the state playoffs and will play in the first round Oct. 20.
The Region 5-AA tournament remains scheduled for Saturday at Bremen High School, starting at 1 p.m.
All middle school games are rescheduled for Friday at 5:15 p.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments