Columbus Blue Devils advance to second round of state volleyball playoffs

In command throughout the match, the Columbus Blue Devils (38-8) swept Luella (9-26) at home Saturday in the first round of the Georgia Class AAAA volleyball state playoffs.
The scores were 25-9, 25-6 and 25-5.
Leading the Blue Devils were senior middle blocker Tierra White (11 kills, 6 aces), junior outside hitter Savannah Ogle (10 kills, 2 aces, 1 block) and junior setter Ashley Cox (23 assists, 4 aces).
Columbus coach Donna Fleming praised the back-row Blue Devils for their ball control.
“We ended up getting a lot of free balls from the other team,” Fleming said. “They were just bumping it over to us, and our back row did a really good job passing the ball. We didn’t have to do a lot of digging, and we just put a lot of pressure on them with our serves.”
Fleming also was pleased with the Blue Devils’ strong start in the playoffs, allowing them to use all their players.
“That was a positive,” she said, “because all these girls really have invested their time and energy in this since June 1.”
Now, the challenge is to advance farther then they did last year, when they lost to Woodward Academy in the 16-team second round. Columbus, the Region 1 first seed, next will host Cross Creek, the Region third seed, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Cross Creek swept Spalding, the Region 2 second seed, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-5, in Saturday’s other match at Columbus.
Jordan wins, then loses
Due to travel considerations, the teams may play the first and second rounds on the same day at the same site, but all four teams must agree. That was the case in this Class AA-A public school quadrant Saturday at Woodville-Tompkins in Savannah.
In the first round, Area 4 second seed Jordan swept Area 1 third seed Chattahoochee County, then lost in five games to Area 3 first seed Woodville-Tompkins.
The game scores weren’t available before deadline.
Harris County wins, then loses
Hosting first- and second-round matches Saturday in Class AAAAA, Region 1 first seed Harris County beat Region 4 fourth seed Dutchtown 3 games to 1.
Region 3 third seed Starr’s Mill swept Region 2 second seed South Effingham. Then, in the second round, Starr’s Mill also swept Harris County.
The game scores weren’t available before deadline.
Brookstone gets swept
In the Class AA-A private school first round, Area 4 second seed Brookstone was swept by Area 1 third seed Atlanta International, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21, at Calvary Day in Savannah.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments