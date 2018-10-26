Columbus area high school football roundup: No. 1 Central vs. No. 3 Auburn

It was a battle of unbeatens Friday night at Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
In their toughest test of the season, the Central Red Devils, ranked No. 1 in Alabama Class 7A, hosted the No. 3 Auburn Tigers.
The defensive struggle left the teams with only one touchdown apiece and tied going into the fourth quarter. That’s when the Red Devils further confirmed their top ranking.
Central dominated Auburn in the final period for a 24-7 victory.
The Red Devils (10-0 overall, 6-0 Region 2-7A) finished the regular season as undefeated region champions. Auburn (9-1 and 5-1) finished second in the region.
Northside 31, Hardaway 28
The Northside Partriots remained in playoff contention with a key win Friday night over the Hardaway Hawks at Kinnett Stadium.
The Patriots improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in Region 1-AAAA, adding even more importance to their regular-season finale against Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2, also at Kinnett.
Hardaway dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the region but still are in the playoff hunt. The Hawks finish the regular season against Westover on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., also at Kinnett.
Columbus 34, Dougherty 6
The visiting Columbus Blue Devils clinched a playoff spot.
Columbus improved to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in Region 1-AAAA. The Blue Devils finish the regular season Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. against Northside at Kinnett Stadium.
Dougherty fell to 0-10 and 0-8.
Bremen 42, Spencer 6
The Spencer Greenwaves trailed 22-0 at halftime and couldn’t overcome the deficit.
The Greenwaves fell to 2-7 overall and 2-2 in Region 5-AA.. That’s still enough for fourth place in the region standings, which would give them the region’s final playoff spot if they can at least remain in that spot after the regular-season finale Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. against Spencer at Kinnett Stadium.
Bremen improved to 8-1 and 4-1.
Callaway 56, Jordan 0
The visiting Jordan Red Jackets trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and didn’t recover.
Jordan fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in Region 5-AA, while Callaway improved to 8-2 and 5-1.
Chattahoochee County 48, Baconton Community 0
The visiting ChattCo Panthers (6-3 overall, 6-2 in Region 1-A) clinched a playoff spot by bashing Baconton (2-5, 2-5) Thursday..
Cairo 45, Shaw 14
The Shaw Raiders fell out of playoff contention Wednesday night at Kinnett Stadium.
Shaw trailed 31-0 at halftime and didn’t recover.
The Raiders dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-6 in Region 1-AAAA. First-place Cairo, which scored four of its touchdowns on special teams, improved to 7-2 and 7-0.
Shaw is in eighth place in the nine-team region. The top four qualify for the state playoffs. Shaw finishes the regular season with a non-region game Nov. 2 at LaGrange.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
