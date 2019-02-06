Central High’s Spivey keeps his commitment to Arkansas

Central High School senior A’montae Spivey will play college football in the SEC.
The standout running back on the Red Devils’ Alabama Class 7A state championship team signed with Arkansas Wednesday on National Signing Day.
As do many recruits on Signing Day, Spivey teased his choice by bringing a bag to the podium and commented on how the decision was hard but that he had to do what was best for himself.
But shortly after the tease, he pulled out an Arkansas hat and supporters in the Central gym exploded with cheers and applause.
Spivey, rated as a three-star running back and No. 30 overall in 247Sports’ rankings of the top 2019 recruits in Alabama, announced on Twitter in August his verbal commitment to Arkansas. In July, Spivey narrowed his top five choices to Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, Louisiana-Lafayette and LSU.
As a senior, Spivey was a Ledger-Enquirer All-Bi-City first-team selection after rushing for 1,328 yards and 19 touchdowns on 178 carries as the Red Devils went undefeated (14-0) in 2018. He also caught 13 passes for 166 yards, and he returned three kickoffs for 116 yards and one touchdown.
Spivey is the third member of Central’s senior class to sign with a Power 5 football program. During the early signing period in December, four-star quarterback Peter Parrish (the No. 11 recruit in Alabama, according to 247Sports), signed with LSU and three-star safety Ray Thornton (the No. 22 recruit in Alabama, according to 247Sports), signed with Clemson.
Ledger-Enquirer photographer Miranda Daniels contributed to this report.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
