Carver boys basketball team wins state title for first time in nearly 50 years

For the fifth time this season, the Carver Tigers boys basketball played the Americus-Sumter Panthers. This time, it was for the Georgia High School Association 2019 Class AAAA state championship.
Seeking the program’s second title and first one in 48 years, the Tigers 58-55 Friday in the Macon Coliseum.
Leading the Tigers in scoring were senior guards Anthony “A.J.” Watts (19 points) and Devin Flowers (18 points). Senior forward Jalen King had 13 points and 7 rebounds.
Carver had beaten Americus-Sumter in their previous three games, but MaxPreps put the Panthers at No. 1 in the GHSA Class AAAA boys basketball rankings and Carver at No. 3 after the Panthers upset No. 2 Sandy Creek 63-56 in the semifinals and Carver beat No. 5 Woodward 58-50 in the other semifinal.
After only three players (Watts, King and Flowers) scored in their semifinal victory, they spread the ball around more Friday – and more teammates converted their scoring chances more often.
Carver had trouble containing Americus-Sumter 6-foot-7 senior swingman Joshua Lusane, who made his first four shots as the Panthers built a 17-8 lead.
But the Tigers crept back into the game. Senior guard Ke’von Taylor weaved through the lane for a layup that cut the deficit to one, 19-18. Carver trailed 23-20 at halftime.
In the second half, Flowers’ successive 3-pointers again cut the deficit to one point. Tigers could have taken the lead on their next possession but turned it over. Then two missed free throws left them behind 37-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Watts’ 3-pointer with 5 minutes left brought the Tigers within 46-42. Although he missed his next try, Carver got the offensive rebound, and Flowers drained a deep 3-pointer with a defender in his face to cut the deficit to one point a third time, 46-45.
Lusane’s jumper, however, preserved the Panthers’ lead. King’s dunk at 3:16 launched the Carver fans to their feet and again cut the deficit to one point, 48-47.
Junior forward Ja’cyais Credle made one of two free throws to tie it, 48-48, at 2:54.
After the Panthers scored at the other end, Watts banked in a 3-point at 2:12 for Carver’s first lead of the game, 51-50.
Americus-Sumter converted one of two free throws to tie it, 51-51, at 1:50.
After a timeout, the Panthers came out with a trapping defense, forced a Carver turnover and scored a layup for a 53-51 lead at 1:25.
Watts made one of two free throws to bring Carver within one, 53-52, at 1:11.
The Panthers made one of two free throws at 0:54 to make it 54-52. A turnover cost the Tigers their next possession. But they got another chance at 0:34 when the Panthers also turned it over.
Watts then hit a 3-pointer as he fell to the floor at 0:28 for a 55-54 Carver lead.
Lusane missed a jumper, and Carver sealed the victory with King’s free throws and Watts’ steal.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
