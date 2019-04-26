4 more Columbus area baseball teams were in state playoffs this week. Here’s who won

Jake O’Steen from Harris County High School pitches Thursday during the Tigers home playoff game against Union Grove in the GHSA Class AAAAA playoff game at Harris County. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/Rachel Crumbley

Four more Columbus area baseball teams played best-of-three state playoffs series this week. Here’s a roundup of the results:

Harris County

In the 32-team first round of the Georgia High School Association Class 5A bracket, the Region 1 first-seeded Harris County Tigers prevailed in their three-game series at home against Region 4 fourth seed Union Grove.

After splitting Wednesday’s doubleheader with a 3-1 loss in Game 1 and a 12-3 victory in Game 2, the Tigers took the series by winning 7-3 Thursday in Game 3.

Union Grove’s three-run fourth inning tied the game 3-3, but the Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning for the decisive margin.

Leading the Harris County offense were Timmy Brooks (three RBI), Kaden Killingsworth (two hits) and Ryan O’Steen (two hits). Daniel Miller earned the pitching victory, striking out three in four innings.

Harris County advanced to the Class AAAAA Sweet 16 and will play at home at 4:30 p.m. May 2 against Region 3 third seed Whitewater.

Russell County

In the Sweet 16 of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A bracket, the Russell County Warriors swept Thursday’s doubleheader at Dothan.

Russell County (36-3), ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, won 6-0 in Game 1 and 12-6 in Game 2.

Logan Austin (9-1), a junior committed to Auburn, earned the pitching victory in Game 1 with a 15-strikeout one-hitter. The leading hitters for the Warriors were eighth-grader Colton Wombles (1-for-2, two RBIs), junior Jackson Huguley (2-for-4), junior Zac Rice (triple) and junior Austin Embrey (double, RBI).

In Game 2, Embrey (7-0) earned the pitching victory as he remained undefeated. Russell County’s leading hitters were Austin (3-for-4, double, home run, four runs, three RBIs), Rice (2-for-3, double, home run), Embrey (2-for-4), junior Zack Henderson (1-for-2, two RBIs) and eighth-grader Jax Yoxtheimer (double, two RBIs).

The Warriors advanced to the Class 6A Elite Eight and will play at home at 6 p.m. May 3 against Faith Academy or Chelsea.

Glenwood

In the Alabama Independent School Association Class 3A quarterfinals, the Glenwood Gators, seeded second in the region, played a doubleheader Friday at first-seeded Tuscaloosa Academy.

The Gators won 4-3 in Game 1. They jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, made it 4-0 in the fourth and held on for the victory. Luke Davis earned the pitching victory. Jake Melton notched the save. No hitting stats were available.

Game 2 wasn’t finished before this story’s deadline.

Pacelli

In the 24-team first round of the GHSA Class A private-school bracket, the 22nd-seeded Pacelli Vikings lost 6-1 and 7-0 Thursday at 11th-seeded Fellowship Christian of Roswell.