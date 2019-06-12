Here are the 2019 All-Bi-City tennis, golf, rifle, track and spring softball teams

2019 All Bi-City players, coaches of the year for golf, tennis, track & field, spring softball, rifle Meet the Ledger-Enquirer's 2019 All-Bi-City players and coaches of the year for golf, rifle, tennis, track and field and spring softball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Meet the Ledger-Enquirer's 2019 All-Bi-City players and coaches of the year for golf, rifle, tennis, track and field and spring softball.

The Ledger-Enquirer announces its 2019 All-Bi-City tennis, golf, rifle, track & field and spring softball teams.

On behalf of the L-E, Muscogee County School District athletics director Jeff Battles coordinated the selection process for all the All-Bi-City teams except spring softball, which MCSD schools play in the fall. Central associate athletics director Carolyn Wright coordinated the selection process for spring softball.

Battles emailed each school’s principal to have their head coaches submit nominations, and Wright emailed the spring softball coaches or their AD. Coaches then voted on the selections.

2019 All-Bi-City Girls Tennis Team

Player of the Year: Columbus senior Mary Weston Courville.

Courville went undefeated (22-0) at No. 1 singles as the Columbus girls (21-3) reached the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA state semifinals. She has signed a scholarship to play for Mercer.

Coach of the Year: Mary Lynne Cumiskey of Brookstone.

Cumiskey, in her 39th season as the Brookstone girls coach, notched her 13th state championship as the Cougars won the GHSA Class A private-school title and went undefeated (21-0).

First team: Brookstone — sophomore Mattie Albright, senior Gracie Hemmings, junior Lillie Norred and senior Lillie Patton; Columbus — senior Sydney McRae; Northside — junior Maya Boynton; Shaw — senior Angela Allen.

Second team: Brookstone — sophomore Maria Eckstein, junior Mary Stewart Mullin and senior Sammi Rice; Columbus — senior Joy Mobley; Glenwood — eighth-grader Katie Jones; Northside — junior Mary Cawthorne; Shaw — senior Alonda Weaver.

Honorable mention: Brookstone — sophomore Mary Helen Brooks; Columbus — senior Kindra Woodman; Northside — senior Kaylee Lowe; Shaw — sophomore Jamaya Graham.

2019 All-Bi-City Boys Tennis Team

Player of the Year: Columbus senior Harrison Brown.

Brown went 15-7 at No. 1 singles as the Columbus boys (18-6) reached the GHSA Class AAAA state quarterfinals. The Region 1 coaches selected him for the all-region team.

Coach of the Year: Millicent Brooks-Millender of Columbus.

Brooks-Millender, in her first year as the Columbus boys coach, led the Blue Devils (17-6) to the region championship, and their state quarterfinal appearance was the farthest any local boys tennis team advanced this season.

First team: Brookstone — senior Reed Bickerstaff and senior Gordy Pease; Columbus — sophomore William Holden and senior Raymond Peebles; Northside — senior Jonathan Hicks and sophomore Aajay Thiruppathi; Shaw — senior Jaheem Jordan.

Second team: Brookstone — senior Taylor Harris; Columbus — junior Carson Johnson; Northside — junior Hunt Haralson; Shaw — Jason Singman Cho and Aditya Thakur.

2019 All-Bi-City Girls Golf Team

Player of the Year: Columbus junior Madeleine Krueger.

Krueger’s 79.2 season average wasn’t the best in the Columbus area, but she played the best when it counted most. After winning the Area 1-AAAA girls tournament with a 73, she shot 3-over 147 (74-73) to win the Class AAAA girls state title.

Coach of the Year: Tish Hidle of Northside.

Hidle didn’t have the best team in the Columbus area, but her fellow coaches honored her for her years of promoting girls golf. She organizes the only Muscogee County girls tournament each year, the Northside Invitational. Coaching the Patriots for 11 years, she also helps new coaches at other schools. Northside’s top golfer graduated last year, but all seven of the Patriots on this year’s team improved their scoring average.

First team: Brookstone — junior Sa Copeland and junior Sanders Hinds; Columbus — senior Mary Catherine McDaniel and senior Faith Scott; Pacelli — senior Maddy Zimmerman.

Second team: Brookstone — senior McClain Ward; Central — junior Peyton Woody; Columbus — senior Boyd Bickerstaff, sophomore Audrey Davis and sophomore Maggie Mae Heitmueller; Shaw — freshman Courtney Jones.

Honorable mention: Columbus — junior Ashton Hill and sophomore EmmaLi Taghan; Northside — senior Je’Niya Nolen.





2019 All-Bi-City Boys Golf Team

Player of the Year: Columbus senior Jonathan Parker.

Parker won the Class AAAA boys state title with a 4-under 138 (66-72). He also won the Trojan Invitational in Carrollton with a 7-under 135 (70-65), the Area 1-AAAA boys tournament with a 71 and the Georgia PGA High School Invitational with a 64. He has signed a golf scholarship to play for Mercer, and he earned the Penfield Scholarship, the most prestigious academic scholarship the university awards.

Coach of the Year: Chris Parker of Columbus. Yes, he is Jonathan’s father.

After coaching his Blue Devils to five state championships in nine seasons, Parker’s team finished third (21-over 589) in this year’s Class AAAA boys state tournament, 21 strokes behind first-place St. Pius X, but Columbus continued to be the top local squad and stretched its streak of top-five finishes in the state tournament to 17 straight years.

The Blue Devils won the Area 1-AAAA boys tournament and the Georgia PGA High School Invitational. They also finished in the top five at four other tournaments, including the Hardaway Invitational.

First team: Brookstone — sophomore Bo Blanchard and junior William Sluder; Columbus — sophomore Sackett Carr, junior John Runyon and junior Max Sheppard; Northside — senior Cole Kirkland and senior Parker Younce.

Second team: Brookstone — junior Ross McKinstry and junior Charles Waldrep; Central — sophomore Tucker Crowson and eighth-grader Jackson Williams; Columbus — senior John Calhoun and sophomore Shaun Price; Harris County — sophomore Philip Korytoski; Northside — senior Andy Callahan.

Honorable mention: Brookstone — senior Pepper Miller and junior Walker Whittington; Calvary — senior Lane Morgan; Central — senior Cole Renfroe; Harris County — sophomore Hunter Chambley; Smiths Station — junior Jaxon Hurst.

2019 All-Bi-City Girls Track and Field Team

Athlete of the Year: Marion County senior Ansley Whitley.

Whitley won her fourth straight Georgia High School Association Class A public-school championship in the discus (127 feet and 4 inches). She also finished tied for second in the high jump (5-2).

Her twin sister, Ashley, is a first-team All-Bi-City selection after finishing second in the discus (125-8) and fourth in the high jump (5-0) at the state meet. Both also were All-Bi-City in softball and basketball. They will play college softball for Virginia Tech.

Coach of the Year: Fran McPherson of Marion County.

McPherson, in her fourth year as the program’s head coach, led Marion County to the region and area championships and a third-place finish in the team standings at the state meet, despite only five athletes earning points. It was the highest finish for the program since its state title in 2013.

First team: Carver — senior Sadrea Mabry and senior Shania Riles; Columbus — junior Heaven Allen; Central — senior Tokunbo Ayinmide, senior Vanessa Frank, sophomore Mariah McCord and senior Karmen Shipp; Glenwood – freshman Riley Curtis; Hardaway — junior Deyanna McKinney; Jordan — Ayriona Thomas; Kendrick — junior Kayla Cox; Marion County — junior Febbie King and senior Ashley Whitley; Northside — senior Samyzia Sears; Shaw — junior Cydney Thomas.

Second team: Brookstone – Adrianna Hamilton and Kelsey Long; Carver — Janiyah Goodman and Zykerria Scott; Central — Adley Burkes, Morgan Ficklin and Dailyna Hall; Columbus — Ceylani Rembert; Glenwood — Crystal Ingram and Natalee McKay; Hardaway — Genesis Adams, Syni Lacy and Maya Mahone; Shaw — Khayla McKeller; Spencer — Victoria Rosser.

Honorable mention: Brookstone — Sally Dismuke and GracIe Vazquez; Carver — Aalonnah Lee; Central — Kiley Murphy and Tanryn Thorn; Hardaway — Teyanna Latimer, Kayla Marsh and Brenaysha Rivers; Marion County — Taylor Green; Northside — Kyah Campbell, Malaisha Johnson and Sage Wise; Shaw — Bre’Lyn Snipes.

2019 All-Bi-City Boys Track and Field Team

Athletes of the Year: Jordan senior Emmanuel Mann and Northside senior Jonathan Myrthil.

Mann scored points for Jordan in multiple events throughout the season.

In the high jump, he won the Columbus Relays (6 feet, 6 inches), Region 5-AA (career high 6-8) and sectional (6-2) meets, finished as state runner-up in Class AA (6-6) and fourth at the Georgia Meet of Champions (6-6).

In the long jump, he won Region 5-AA (21 feet, 9 inches) and finished as the sectional (22-7) and state (career high 22-9) runner-up in Class AA.

Mann also was an All-Bi-City football second-team quarterback selection and signed to play for Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Myrthil has signed a track and field scholarship with Alabama A&M. He won his second straight state title in his fourth appearance at the GHSA championships by finishing first in the Class AAAA 800 meters (1:52.98) — the second-fastest time in all eight classifications. Then he ran even faster (1:51:21) to win the 800 at the Georgia Meet of Champions.





He also finished eighth in the Class AAAA 1,600 (4:28.39). He was undefeated in the region and the region champ in both events during his high school career.

Coach of the Year: Russell Scott of Jordan.

Scott, the program’s head coach for 21 years, helped the Red Jackets qualify for 10 events at the state championships this season, and four of them placed as they finished ninth overall in Class AA — the highest place for any local team. They also finished fifth at the Columbus Relays and fourth in the region.

First team: Brookstone — senior Caleb Pattillo; Central — sophomore Antonio Crisco and senior Shermar Taylor; Columbus — junior Jeff Mobley and senior Ian Rome; Glenwood — senior Anthony King and senior Nathaniel Trzpuc; Harris County — freshman Jacob Williams; Jordan — Tyler Simmons; Marion County — senior AJ Wilburn; Shaw — senior TQ Eberhart, senior Nigel Roulhac, senior Antonio Webb, junior Roderick Winfrey and senior Cua’Sean Young; Spencer – senior Raekwon Jackson.

Second team: Carver — Khiari McCoy and James Smith; Central — Antonio Fluellen, Quandaveus Gilliam and Malik Johnson; Columbus — Jae Kim; Glenwood — Jackson Griner; Hardaway — Ian Allen and Fletcher Smith; Harris County — Josh Trice; Marion County — Jesse Davis and Travon Mathews; Northside — Sheldon Brown and Liam Burke; Spencer — Robert Alexander and Robert Murray.

Honorable mention: Carver — Ja’Cyais Credle, Ja’Michael Murray and Antwone Watts; Central — Sean Dorrill and Dion English; Columbus — Christopher Hunter; Harris County — Kaden Ellis; Jordan – Jayden Cheatham; Kendrick — Tyler King and T’Onte Upshaw; Northside — Keshaun Berry, Jack Forbes, Chris Johnson, Ben Thompson and Alex Ward; Spencer — Keonte Fanning and Zacquon Farrow.

2019 All-Bi-City Spring Softball Team

Hitter of the Year: Central junior Kyleigh McHargue.

McHargue batted .358 with a .430 on-base percentage, 11 doubles, seven home runs and 56 RBI in 53 games this season. She has committed to play for Coastal Alabama Community College.

Pitcher of the Year: Glenwood senior Ashley Gallant.

Gallant went 27-4 with a 1.35 ERA this season. She struck out 178 in 175 innings. She has signed to play for Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Coach of the Year: Mitchell Holt of Central.

Holt led the Red Devils to significant improvement in his third year as the program’s head coach, from 27-24-1 last season to 34-19 this season.

Despite having three to five eighth- or ninth-graders in the lineup each game, and despite their top three pitchers starting the season with less than 50 varsity innings of experience combined, they reached the eight-team Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 7A state tournament for the first time in three seasons. No wonder he was selected to coach in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Softball Game.

First team: pitchers — Ashley Gallant of Glenwood, Desalynn Nesbitt of Central and Teena Morgan of Smiths Station; catcher — Mae Durham of Glenwood; first base — Kyleigh McHargue of Central; second base — Madison Hurt of Central; third base — Shelby Newsome of Central; shortstop — Alexis Cosgrove of Smiths Station; outfield — Kristen White and McKinnon Howard of Central, Carle Hampton of Glenwood and Bella Galarza of Smiths Station; designated player — Hope Gullatt of Glenwood; utility player — Kaylin Fincher of Smiths Station.

Second team: pitchers — Lane Thaxton of Central, Paige Downing of Smiths Station and Morgan Smith of Russell County; catcher — Jaleigh Hardin of Central; first base — Logan Carstarphen of Calvary Christian; second base — Ariana Pinder of Glenwood; third base — Brinley Odom of Calvary Christian; shortstop — Ashley Archibald of Calvary Christian; outfield — Nayelicia Diaz of Central and Neely Austin and Wellesley Henderson of Glenwood; utility player — Haley Thomason of Smiths Station.

The Georgia High School Association plays softball in the fall, so this past school year’s teams in Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee and Marion counties are included on the 2018 All-Bi-City Fall Softball Team, which the L-E announced in December.





2019 All-Bi-City Rifle Team

Shooter of the Year: Northside junior Elijah Hawkins.

After averaging 287 points out of a possible 300 during the regular season — a 23-point improvement from last year — Hawkins won the Area 1 individual title with an aggregate score of 297, three points better than Northside teammate and senior Brandon Nicolay, junior Savannah Muse of Upson-Lee and junior Emily Reynolds of Rutland. Then he won the sectional championship with an aggregate score of 292, one point better than Muse and Reynolds.

Coach of the Year: Luis Hernandez of Northside.

Hernandez has been coaching Northside for three years. Northside was the only local team that qualified for the state finals this year. The Patriots finished ninth in the state out of the 17 teams that competed in the finals at Fort Benning. More than 100 high schools in Georgia have rifle teams.

Last season, Northside went 9-1 in the regular season but didn’t qualify for the state finals. This season, the Patriots went 10-0 and improved their total scoring average from 1,120 to 1,143.

First team: Chattahoochee County — Marisol Wentling; Northside — Brandon Nicolay and Kaya Smith.

Second team: Columbus — Andrew Carey and Youbin Park; Harris County — Gabriel Tharpe; Northside — Samuel Mendez.