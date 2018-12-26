Ledger-Enquirer announces 2018 All-Bi-City Fall Softball Team, players, coaches of year

The top individual honors on the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2018 All Bi-City Fall Softball Team go to, standing from left: John Dimitri, Marion County, Co-Coach of the Year; Raelee Weaver, Northside High, Hitter of the Year; Brandon Jenkins, Northside High, Co-Coach of the Year; and Lindsey Kyte, Harris County, Pitcher of the Year. Seated: Ashley Whitley, Marion County, Player of the Year. ROBIN TRIMARCHI rtrimarhi@ledger-enquirer.com