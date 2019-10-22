High School Sports

Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The ninth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Central-Phenix City defeated Jeff Davis to set up a winner-take-all region showdown against Auburn, Brookstone stunned Manchester and Carver beat Westover.

Shaw shut out Columbus on a rain-soaked Saturday morning at Kinnett Stadium.

Prior to Central-Phenix City’s game, receiver E.J. Williams received his Under Armour All-American jersey. Then, the Red Devils showed their resolve by rolling past Jeff Davis.

To view all scores from this past week click here.

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say by voting in our poll below. Results will be announced later in the week.

