Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The ninth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Central-Phenix City defeated Jeff Davis to set up a winner-take-all region showdown against Auburn, Brookstone stunned Manchester and Carver beat Westover.

Shaw shut out Columbus on a rain-soaked Saturday morning at Kinnett Stadium.

Prior to Central-Phenix City’s game, receiver E.J. Williams received his Under Armour All-American jersey. Then, the Red Devils showed their resolve by rolling past Jeff Davis.

