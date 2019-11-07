Who’s in? Who’s out? A look at playoff possibilities for Columbus-area football teams

With the 2019 high school prep football regular season coming to a close, here’s where each area team stands in their quest for the playoffs.

Alabama Class 7A

Central-Phenix City: The Red Devils won the region after beating Auburn and will host Fairhope Friday at 7 p.m. to open postseason play.

Playoff status: In

Smiths Station: The Panthers finished their season 2-8.

Playoff status: Out

Alabama Class 6A

Russell County: Russell County finished winless in Region 2 and will miss the playoffs.

Playoff status: Out

Georgia Class 5A

Harris County: Harris County lost to Bainbridge Friday to fall into the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 5-AAAAA, but much is still to be determined. If Thomas County Central beats Bainbridge this week, all three schools are tied for the third and fourth spot, and a mini-game would be played early the following week.

Playoff status: TBD

Georgia Class 4A

Region 1-AAAA

Carver: Carver will win the region regardless of how the final regular-season week goes and will be the region’s top seed once state playoffs begin.

Playoff status: In

Hardaway: Fourth-place Hardaway faces fifth-place Westover Friday night. If the Hawks win, they’ll clinch the region’s No. 4 seed.

Playoff status: TBD

Shaw: The Raiders are fifth in the region behind Westover and Hardaway and face non-region LaGrange Thursday night.

Playoff status: Out

Columbus High: Columbus remains winless in the region ahead of its game against Northside Friday night at Kinnett Stadium.

Playoff status: Out

Northside: The Patriots remain winless ahead of their regular-season finale against Columbus.

Playoff status: Out

Region 5-AAAA

Troup: Troup and Cedartown hold identical 3-2 region records, but the playoff race will come down to the final week. This Friday, Cedartown plays Chapel Hill. If Chapel Hill beats Cedartown by seven points, a mini game will be held, as there will be a three-way tie between those two schools and Troup. If Chapel Hill wins by eight points or more, Troup is out of the playoffs. If Chapel Hill loses to Cedartown, or wins by six points or less, Troup will finish fourth.

Playoff status: TBD

LaGrange: The Grangers remain winless in the region and face non-region Shaw to conclude their season.

Playoff status: Out

Georgia Class 3A

Kendrick: The Cherokees remain the only team in Region 4-AAA without a region win.

Playoff status: Out

Georgia Class 2A

Callaway: The Cavaliers won region 5-AA and won’t play again until the opening round of the 2A playoffs on November 15.

Playoff status: In

Jordan: Jordan remains winless in the region and is eliminated from playoff contention.

Playoff status: Out

Spencer: Spencer is winless in the region and is eliminated from playoff contention.

Playoff status: Out

Georgia Class 1A

Manchester, Marion County, Brookstone, Pacelli, Chattahoochee County: In Class 1A, region standings don’t matter much. Instead, the playoff teams are determined by the GHSA’s power ratings, and the top 24 teams all make the playoffs. Playoffs are split into public and private schools.

Brookstone is at No. 19 and Pacelli is at No. 23 in 1A private. Marion County sits at No. 6 and Chattahoochee County at No. 15 in 1A public.

By the current standings, each team would be in. But this could all change after this week’s games and final standings won’t be known until after this week.

Playoff status: TBD

Georgia/Alabama Private

Calvary Christian: The Knights fell 21-14 to King’s Academy in the opening round of the GICAA playoffs.

Playoff status: In, lost in first round.

Glenwood: Glenwood locked up the No. 3 seed with the win over Lee-Scott last week. The Gators open the playoffs at home against Macon-East Montgomery Academy 7 p.m. Friday.

Playoff status: In