LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as the eleventh week of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Hardaway beat Northside 44-10 and Callaway beat Jordan 51-0.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Danny Durham Field for Harris County-Bainbridge at 7:30 p.m.

In other notable games, Calvary Christian opens its playoff slate, Columbus faces Dougherty and Shaw faces Cairo.

