LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as the final week of Georgia regular-season prep football — and the first round of the Alabama state tournament — kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Shaw beat LaGrange 15-7 and Spencer beat Jordan 24-6.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at 7:30 at Kinnett Stadium for the Northside-Columbus game.

In other notable games, Central-Phenix City opens its playoff slate, Hardaway faces a must-win at Westover and Troup County faces Cartersville.

There are two Saturday games this week: Carver faces Americus-Sumter at 11 a.m. at Kinnett, and Kendrick faces Pike County at 3 p.m., also at Kinnett.

