Vote now for Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week

The final regular-season week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games, Central-Phenix City advanced in the playoffs, Hardaway clinched a playoff berth and Maron County won its region.

Northside beat Columbus to end its season Friday at Kinnett Stadium.

To view all scores from last week, click here.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say by voting in our poll below. Results will be announced later in the week.