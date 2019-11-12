Muscogee County to appeal GHSA reclassification alignments. Here are the details.

The Muscogee County School District will appeal the Georgia High School association’s reclassification assignments to several Columbus-area public schools, the district announced Tuesday afternoon.

“After much deliberation with administrators and coaches, Muscogee County is appealing to the GHSA to place Carver, Jordan, Kendrick, and Spencer in the 4A classification with Columbus, Hardaway, and Shaw,” the district said in an email. The suggested action will place seven Muscogee County Schools in the same region.

“This will greatly reduce the amount of travel these schools will have for region competition and it will guarantee that most Muscogee County Schools are competing against each other in all sports.”

The GHSA will release the final reclassification alignments this week following appeals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The GHSA announced on November 5 that Northside will move from class 4A to class 6A; Carver (currently 4A), Spencer (2A) and Jordan (2A) will move to class 3A; and Kendrick will move from class 3A to class 2A. The move would place the eight Muscogee County high schools in four different athletic classifications.