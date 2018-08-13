He made SportsCenter as a Central Red Devil. Now, his latest catch is going viral

During his time at Central-Phenix City High School, wide receiver Justyn Ross had his fair share of unreal receptions. Now in his first fall as a Clemson Tiger, the reigning All-Bi-City Large School Offensive Player of the Year is already turning heads.

Ross went up and made a one-handed catch during the Tigers’ fall camp that has gone viral on social media. The catch not only was tweeted out by Clemson’s football account but was also shared by SportsCenter in a video that has 670,000 views.

The one-handed catch by Ross marks the second time the 18-year-old Ross has been featured by SportsCenter. The show’s Twitter account shared Ross’ catch in the Red Devils’ second round playoff win over Lee-Montgomery and also ranked him at No. 8 in the day’s top plays.

Ross’ latest effort caught the eye of former Clemson receiver and current Houston Texas player DeAndre Hopkins:

Clemson alum and San Diego Chargers receiver Mike Williams also chimed in:

Ross signed with Clemson on National Signing Day, taking the Tigers over Alabama and Auburn. When asked why Clemson was the choice, he explained how the team could help him achieve his dream of playing in the NFL.

“I was thinking about the 30-year-old Justyn. This decision right here could change my life for the better or for the worst,” Ross said in February. “(Developing and playing professionally) is the main goal right there. I feel like I have a good chance to do that there.”

Based on what Central wide receiver Jamey DuBose saw from Ross on a daily basis, the head coach has no doubts Ross can make that a reality.

“I think once he really gets into a football mindset where it’s 365 days out of the year with proper training, proper nutrition, proper lifting, proper speed training and proper development, I think you’re fixing to see a guy that’s unbelievable,” DuBose said in August 2017. “I think that you’re going to have somebody that has something you watch on your TV on Sundays.”

Ross is fighting to play for Clemson when the Tigers kick off the 2018 season against Furman on Sept. 1.