High school football scores for week one from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Kendrick’s Rayshawn Hill breaks out of the backfield past several Shaw defenders for a first down carry in the final two minutes of the second quarter of the game at Kinnett Stadium Thursday evening, August 22, 2019. Special to the Ledger-Enquirer/D

Here are all the scores from Week 1 across the Chattahoochee Valley, a week that included several matchups between big-name teams.

Central, Callaway, Harris County and Carver all faced strong competition this week. See who came out on top.

Thursday, August 22

Opelika 10-7 Callaway

Shaw 48-14 Kendrick

Friday, August 23

Spencer 14-20 Columbus High

Jordan 13-45 Monroe High (Albany, Ga.)

Harris County 28-26 Carver

Schley County 0-14 Marion County

Brookstone 14-50 Montgomery Academy

Calvary Christian 9-33 Community Christian

Pacelli 24-6 Landmark

Smiths Station 34-6 Russell County

Manchester 44-20 Taylor County

Lagrange 24-9 Heard County

Chattahoochee County 6-12 Terrell County

Glenwood 28-12 Monroe Academy

Central 14-17 Hoover