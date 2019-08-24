Valley Preps
High school football scores for week one from around the Chattahoochee Valley
Here are all the scores from Week 1 across the Chattahoochee Valley, a week that included several matchups between big-name teams.
Central, Callaway, Harris County and Carver all faced strong competition this week. See who came out on top.
Thursday, August 22
Opelika 10-7 Callaway
Shaw 48-14 Kendrick
Friday, August 23
Spencer 14-20 Columbus High
Jordan 13-45 Monroe High (Albany, Ga.)
Harris County 28-26 Carver
Schley County 0-14 Marion County
Brookstone 14-50 Montgomery Academy
Calvary Christian 9-33 Community Christian
Pacelli 24-6 Landmark
Smiths Station 34-6 Russell County
Manchester 44-20 Taylor County
Lagrange 24-9 Heard County
Chattahoochee County 6-12 Terrell County
Glenwood 28-12 Monroe Academy
Central 14-17 Hoover
