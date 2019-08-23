LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Julian Watts previews the upcoming Columbus High football season Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus High defensive end/linebacker Julian Watts discusses the Blue Devils' expectations for the 2019 football season.

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Callaway lost to Opelika 10-7, while Shaw trounced Kendrick 48-14.

Most schools across the Chattahoochee Valley kick off tonight. Most notably, Central faces Hoover in Montgomery, Alabama, and rivals Marion County and Schley County face off. Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Harris County-Carver to give live updates and stories from Hamilton, Georgia.

Glenwood plays Saturday at 7 p.m.

