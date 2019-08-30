Valley Preps

LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

‘Tradition’: Robert Sanders discusses what the Heritage Bowl means to him

Spencer head football coach Robert Sanders discusses what the historic Carver-Spencer Heritage Bowl game means to him. Sanders' father, Robert "Pete" Sanders, was the first football coach at rival Carver. By
Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Shaw beat Northside 47-26 and Hardaway beat Kendrick 46-22.

The most notable game tonight is the Heritage Bowl, Carver vs. Spencer, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at the game to give live updates and stories from Hamilton, Georgia.

Glenwood plays Saturday at 7 p.m.

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to keep this page refreshing as scores will be updated throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here:

