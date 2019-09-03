Valley Preps

Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 2nd week of high school football? Vote now.

Carver coach reacts to 44-7 Heritage Bowl win over Spencer

Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week. By
Carver High School head football coach Corey Joyner reacts to a 44-7 win over the Spencer Greenwave in the 2019 Heritage Bowl. The Tigers have a bye week next week.

The second week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is officially in the books.

The week went much more according-to-schedule than the first. Central got back to winning ways, Harris County continued its hot start and Carver won the Heritage Bowl over Spencer in convincing fashion.

Glenwood running back Kye Robichaux also continued his hot start to the season, leading the Gators to a 2-0 start.

Carver’s win over Spencer came with the help of dual-threat quarterback D.J. Riles.

To see all the scores from around the area for week two, click here.

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. Results will be published later this week.

