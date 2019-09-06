LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Spotted at the Hardaway versus Troup County football game Thursday night, August 17, 2017 Special to the Ledger-Enquirer\D

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Troup beat Columbus 68-13.

The most notable game tonight is the Backyard Brawl, Central-Phenix City vs. Smiths Station, which kicks off at 8 p.m. at Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at the game to give live updates and stories.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to keep this page refreshing as scores will be updated throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here: