LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station

Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl. By
Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Shaw beat Dougherty 20-7, Spencer won over Schley County 35-21, and Troup defeated Harris County 27-21.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live Kinnett Stadium for Kendrick-Jordan to give live updates and stories. Carver vs. Hardaway also kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to refresh this page for latest updates throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here:

