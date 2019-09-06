Valley Preps
High school football scores for Week 3 from around the Chattahoochee Valley
Here are all the scores from Week 3 prep football across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several match-ups decided between big-name teams.
Here’s who came out on top:
Thursday, Sept. 5
- Troup defeats Columbus 68-13
Friday, Sept. 6
- Glenwood defeats Deerfield 41-7
- Spencer defeats Northside 21-14
- Brookstone defeats Jordan 49-41
- Temple defeats Kendrick 35-0
- Mitchell County defeats Chattahoochee County 48-6
- Pacelli defeats Pataula Charter 49-0
- Manchester defeats Our Lady of Mercy 54-0
- Central Fellowship defeats Calvary 17-10
- Central-Phenix City defeats Smiths Station 44-0
- Carver defeats Russell County 22-14
- Upson-Lee defeats Harris County 27-14
- Hardaway defeats Fayette County 22-0
- Callaway defeats LaGrange 56-10
