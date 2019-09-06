High school football scores for Week 3 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Central QB Tucker Melton confident after Red Devils’ 44-0 win over Smiths Station Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Central quarterbacks Tucker Melton and Trey Miles combined for four touchdowns as the Red Devils trounced rival Smiths Station in the Backyard Brawl.

Here are all the scores from Week 3 prep football across the Chattahoochee Valley, with several match-ups decided between big-name teams.

Here’s who came out on top:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Troup defeats Columbus 68-13

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday, Sept. 6

Glenwood defeats Deerfield 41-7

Spencer defeats Northside 21-14

Brookstone defeats Jordan 49-41

Temple defeats Kendrick 35-0

Mitchell County defeats Chattahoochee County 48-6

Pacelli defeats Pataula Charter 49-0

Manchester defeats Our Lady of Mercy 54-0

Central Fellowship defeats Calvary 17-10

Central-Phenix City defeats Smiths Station 44-0

Carver defeats Russell County 22-14

Upson-Lee defeats Harris County 27-14

Hardaway defeats Fayette County 22-0

Callaway defeats LaGrange 56-10