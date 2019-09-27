LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

‘Got to get tougher.’ Hardaway football coach reacts to 21-7 loss to Cairo Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front.

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as week six of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Carver beat Columbus 51-10, Heard County beat Spencer 34-8 and Callaway beat Temple 34-6.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Kinnett Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. Northside-Harris County game.

In other notable matchups, Hardaway faces Americus-Sumter, Marion County faces Manchester and Chattahoochee County faces Seminole County.

