High school football scores for Week 6 from around the Chattahoochee Valley

Harris County coach Jamie Fox unhappy with team’s performance in win vs. Northside Harris County's Jamie Fox was not happy with the Tigers' performance vs. Northside. The Tigers won 62-42, but committed too many mental mistakes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Harris County's Jamie Fox was not happy with the Tigers' performance vs. Northside. The Tigers won 62-42, but committed too many mental mistakes.

Week six of high school football is in the books. The final scores are in.

Here’s who came out on top in this week’s games:

Thursday, Sept. 26

Carver beat Columbus 51-10

Heard County beat Spencer 34-8

Callaway beat Temple 34-6

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friday, Sept. 27

Hardaway beat Americus Sumter 20-14

Central-Carrolton beat LaGrange 17-14

Troup beat Chapel Hill 21-14

Lamar County beat Jordan 21-16

Chattahoochee County beat Seminole County 30-0

Brookstone beat Greenville 34-6

Pacelli beat Central Talbotton 34-0

Manchester beat Marion County 43-14

Harris County beat Northside 62-42

Calvary Christian bet Lafayette Christian 17-7

Central-Phenix City beat Park Crossing 31-7

Stanhome Elmore beat Smiths Station 20-17

Peach County beat Kendrick 77-14

Glenwood vs. Unity Prep TBD