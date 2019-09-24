Valley Preps
Who was Chattahoochee’s top player in 5th week of high school football? Vote now.
‘Got to get tougher.’ Hardaway football coach reacts to 21-7 loss to Cairo
The third week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.
Last week was a rough one for local teams. Some notable scores: Callaway beat Troup 55-45 in a wild game, Glenwood beat Morgan Academy 49-20 and Carver beat Dougherty 44-8.
Hardaway dropped a tough game to Cairo last week. The Hawks scored on their first play from scrimmage, but couldn’t finish the job.
To view all the scores from this past week, click here.
Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.
Comments