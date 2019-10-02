Who was the Chattahoochee Valley’s Week 6 high school football player of the week? Vote now

SHARE COPY LINK

The sixth week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

Carver trounced Columbus 51-10 Thursday night, and both Brookstone and Pacelli won, setting the stage for their highly-anticipated rivalry game for the Broocelli Jug this week.

Harris County won a shootout over Northside, but Tigers coach Jamie Fox was less-than-pleased with his team’s performance in an error-filled outing.

To view all of the scores from this past week, click here.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.