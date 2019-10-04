LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as week seven of high school football kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Thursday’s games have already concluded: Shaw beat Hardaway 30-22 and Jefferson Davis beat Smiths Station 31-14.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at Pacelli for the 7:30 p.m. Brookstone vs. Pacelli “Broocelli Jug” game.

In other notable matchups, Harris County plays Beuregard, Central-Phenix City faces Enterprise and Russell County faces Lanier.

