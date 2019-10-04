Valley Preps
Prep football scores for Week 7: Battle of the Broocelli Jug and more
Week seven of high school football is in the books. The final scores are in.
Here’s who came out on top in this week’s games:
Thursday, Oct. 3
- Shaw defeats Hardaway 30-22
- Jefferson Davis defeats Smiths Station 31-14
Friday, Oct. 4
- Temple defeats Jordan 49-7
- Harris County defeats Bouregard 38-14
- Central-Phenix City defeats Enterprise 42-13
- Cairo defeats Columbus 39-0
- Carver defeats Northside 52-0
- Cedartown defeats LaGrange 51-6
- Sandy Creek defeats Troup 44-7
- Callaway defeats Bremen 20-14
- Lamar County defeats Spencer 14-7
- Rutlant defeats Kendrick 26-22
- Chattahoochee County defeats Miller County 20-15
- Glenwood defeats Southland 49-28
- Brookstone defeats Pacelli 36-7
- Manchester defeats Talbotton Central 44-0
- Marion County defeats Greenville 47-22
- Lanier defeats Russell County 12-0
- Calvary Christian defeats Skipstone 22-0
