Who was the Chattahoochee Valley’s Week 7 high school football player of the week? Vote now

The seventh week of high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley is in the books.

In notable games: Brookstone cruised past Pacelli to take the Broocelli Jug Friday night, Shaw beat Hardaway to continue its strong season and Marion County beat Greenville.

Pacelli’s defense was no match for Brookstone’s deadly rushing trio, which ran for more than 350 yards against the Vikings.

Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say below. The winner will be announced later in the week.