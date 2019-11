Here’s the high school football playoffs schedule for Columbus-area teams

Here’s everything you need to know about Columbus-area high school prep football teams as playoffs get started.

Playoffs in Alabama started last week, with two area teams advancing.

AHSAA Class 7A

Central-Phenix City vs. Prattville

When: Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

Where: Garrett-Harrison Stadium, Phenix City, Alabama

All-time series: Tied 6-6

Alabama Private

Glenwood vs. Tuscaloosa Academy

When: Friday, November 15 at

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

All-time series: Tuscaloosa Academy leads 8-6

GHSA Class 5A

Harris County vs. Starrs Mill

When: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fayetteville, Georgia

All-time series: Tied 1-1

GHSA Class 4A

Carver vs. Richmond Academy

When: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Kinnett Stadium, Columbus, Georgia

All-time series: N/A

Hardaway vs. Thomson

When: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thomson, Georgia

All-time series: N/A

Troup vs. Blessed Trinity

When: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Roswell, Georgia

All-time series: Blessed Trinity leads 1-0

GHSA Class 2A

Callaway vs. Chattooga

When: Friday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: LaGrange, Georgia

All-time series: N/A

GHSA Class 1A Public

Manchester vs. Taylor County

When: Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Manchester, Georgia

All-time series: Manchester leads 11-1

Chattahoochee County vs. Washington-Wilkes

When: Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Washington, Georgia

All-time series: Washington-Wilkes leads 1-0

Marion County (first-round bye)

GHSA Class 1A Private

Brookstone vs. Whitefield Academy

When: Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mableton, Georgia

All-time series: Brookstone leads 2-0