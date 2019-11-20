Central-Phenix City football aims to beat Auburn -- and repeat state title appearance

Tucker Melton was the first Central Red Devil to emerge from the team’s locker room at Garrett-Harrison Stadium. He jogged onto the turf, his long, dark hair flowing from underneath his matte black helmet with each step. It’s Auburn week (again), and this time, it’s much more than a region championship that’s up for grabs.

You wouldn’t know it from watching these Red Devils practice, though.

Space Jam’s theme song blared over loudspeakers on the sideline as Melton and the rest of Central’s quarterbacks took part in a pre-practice passing drill. Some Red Devils danced along, others stood in a circle and stretched. A relaxed vibe came from the team, just days out from their biggest game this season.

“This your first practice out here?” Central head coach Jamey DuBose asked a reporter. “Come on in, we have ourselves a good time.”

The Red Devils host Auburn High Friday (8 p.m. EST) for a spot in the Alabama 7A state championship, which will take place in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

All signs point to another trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Red Devils. The high stakes are nothing new: That’s the expectation at a program like Central, which boasts two state championships and six consecutive region titles.

The Red Devils were ranked No. 38 in High School Football America’s Preseason 100 this year, and were one of two teams from Alabama featured in the rankings (Hoover, at No. 26). Last season, the No. 1-seeded Red Devils beat No. 2-seed Thomson 52-7 to cap an unbeaten season and the Class 7A title.

“We work for it,” Melton said. “You see us out here, I’ve probably just thrown 25 (passes) in five minutes. We’re quick, we’re fast, we try to get on the field as fast as we can and get off as fast … It’s tough, but it’s fun for us. We’re out here, we’ve got the music playing.”

Central’s nemesis out of the playoffs

Since beating Cedar Grove in late August, the Red Devils haven’t played a close game, and won the region with a statement 34-7 win over Auburn on Oct. 25. The Auburn game was the Red Devils’ closest game since their Aug. 31 win over Cedar Grove, until their 24-6 home win over Prattville last week.

The Red Devils’ tournament nemesis, McGill-Toolen, is also out of the playoffs. Before winning the state championship last year, Central had lost three consecutive times in the state semifinals to the Yellow Jackets. McGill-Toolen, which entered the playoffs as 7A’s only undefeated team, lost 24-0 to Auburn last week.

It’s tough to beat the same team twice. Central did that last week by beating Prattville, and must do it again if it wants to make back-to-back state championships.

“We’ve got the potential to win and we’ve got the resources to win,” DuBose said. “It’s fun playing on Thanksgiving (Alabama’s 7A state championship is the Wednesday following the holiday). We’re all fighting to get to Thanksgiving, because it’s the most important time.

“If you can practice on Thanksgiving, then you’ve had an unbelievable year. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”