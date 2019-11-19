Valley Preps
Vote now for Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week
The first weeks of playoff high school prep football in the Chattahoochee Valley are in the books.
In notable games, Central-Phenix City advanced in the playoffs, Carver moved on and Brookstone beat Whitefield.
Carver cruised past Richmond Friday night to set up a sweet 16 matchup with Marist.
Who should be crowned player of the week? Have your say by voting in our poll below. Results will be announced later in the week.
