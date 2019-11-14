High School Sports
These 10 Northside athletes are taking their talents to college programs across the country
Several student-athletes at Northside High School signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Thursday afternoon, in a ceremony at Northside’s auditorium.
Ten athletes from the school’s softball, volleyball, baseball and soccer teams were all represented.
“We’ve just had so many memories together,” Mary Beth Cahalan, who signed to play softball at Dartmouth, said. “I’m so proud of every single one of them. We’ve had the best four years’ worth of memories, and I look forward to seeing all of them succeed at the next level.”
Three volleyball players, from a team that made the Elite 8 in last year’s state tournament, each signed letters of intent. Berkleigh Davidson and Nevaeh Edwards were the L-E’s All-Bi-City defensive and offensive players of the year, respectively. Savannah Ogle was named an All-Bi-City first-teamer.
Three athletes — Mack Williams, Hunter Poe and Will Graydon — signed to play college baseball. Williams and Poe made the L-E’s 2019 All-Bi-City team as a first teamer (Williams) and second teamer (Poe).
Piedmont College women’s soccer signee Marissa Taghon was an All-Bi-City second-teamer her junior year.
Here is the full list of Northside athletes who signed letters of intent:
- Mary Beth Cahalan, softball, Dartmouth College
- Ireland Cavanaugh, softball, Young Harris
- Raelee Weaver, softball, North Georgia
- Berkleigh Davidson, volleyball, Auburn University-Montgomery
- Nevaeh Edwards, volleyball, Mercer
- Savannah Ogle, volleyball, Georgia Tech
- Mack Williams, baseball, South Georgia State
- Hunter Poe, baseball, East Georgia State
- Will Graydon, baseball, Emmanuel College
- Marissa Taghon, soccer, Piedmont College
Comments