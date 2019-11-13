These Columbus High athletes are heading to Division I, II college programs

Two athletes from Columbus High School signed NCAA letters of intent Wednesday afternoon at a press conference in Columbus High’s gymnasium.

Ben Schorr signed to play baseball at Auburn, while Maddy Krueger signed to play womens’ golf at Division II University of West Florida of the Gulf South Conference.

Schorr, a lifelong Auburn fan, was considered among the top 300 players in the Class of 2020, per Perfect Game USA, when he committed to the Tigers in October 2017. He was an All-Bi-City second-teamer in 2019.

Schorr said he picked the Tigers over Alabama and LSU. He’ll walk into a Tigers program that made the College World Series in 2019 and finished 38-28.

“I grew up in Auburn, always going to a lot of games,” Schorr, a catcher, said. “But the main thing that really sold me on Auburn was the people. The coaching staff, the players, they all want you to be the best player and person you could be.”

Krueger was a first-team All-Bi-City golfer in 2018 and the All-Bi-City girls’ golf player of the year in 2019. Krueger’s 79.2 season average wasn’t the best in the Columbus area in 2019, but she played the best when it counted most. After winning the Area 1-AAAA girls tournament with a 73, she shot 3-over 147 (74-73) to win the Class AAAA girls state title. She won the two-round girls tournament by one stroke at Maple Ridge Golf Club.

Krueger chose West Florida over Charleston Southern, Berry College and Columbus State.

“I’ll be around coaches who are super encouraging,” Krueger said. “They’ve got focused practices. The team itself was just really engaged with each other, and they have really good team chemistry.”

Two other athletes were scheduled to sign letters of intent but could not on Wednesday due to scheduling conflicts: Josie Wood for women’s soccer at Minnesota, and Faith Knoedler for women’s soccer at North Greenville University.