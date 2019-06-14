High School Sports

Ledger-Enquirer announces 2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Team, players, coaches of the year

Meet the Ledger-Enquirer's 2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Players and Coaches of the Year

Meet the Ledger-Enquirer's 2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Players and Coaches of the Year in this short video. By
Meet the Ledger-Enquirer's 2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Players and Coaches of the Year

State championships are the most common attribute among the top four honorees on the Ledger-Enquirer’s 2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Team.

The lone exception is the Hitter of the Year, Harris County sophomore Cole Mathis.

Northside has the Pitcher of the Year in senior Colton Joyner and a Co-Coach of the Year in Dee Miller.

The other Co-Coach of the Year is Steve Smith of Calvary Christian.

In 89 at-bats this season as a third baseman and pitcher, Mathis hit .404 with two home runs, 10 doubles, 20 walks and 40 RBI. On the mound, he went 8-2 with one save.

Joyner has signed to play for Columbus State University. In 16 games and 80 1/3 innings pitched this season, including 13 starts, he went 8-3 with a 1.74 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 15 walks. He also batted .340 with a .473 on-base percentage, nine doubles, two home runs and 27 RBI.

Miller, in his fifth year as the Northside program’s head coach, led the Patriots to a 32-8 season and their first state baseball championship in the school’s 17-year history. They swept the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA title with 7-6 and 11-2 wins over Denmark, a first-year program guided by former Northside coach David Smart.

Smith, in his sixth year as the Calvary program’s head coach, led the Knights to a 32-7 season and their second straight Georgia Independent Christian Athletic Association state championship. They swept the Division I-AA final series 10-3 and 15-1 against Johnson Ferry Christian.

Muscogee County School District athletics director Jeff Battles coordinated the selection process on behalf of the L-E. He invited Columbus area principals to have their head coaches submit nominations. Coaches voted on the selections.

2019 All-Bi-City Baseball Team

Hitter of the Year: Harris County sophomore Cole Mathis

Pitcher of the Year: Northside senior Colton Joyner

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dee Miller of Northside and Steve Smith of Calvary Christian

First team: Brookstone — senior Jeremiah Burgess; Calvary Christian — sophomore Nick Morgan; Central – senior Mason Davis, sophomore Tyler Haines and senior Jay Kehoe; Columbus — senior Colby Brabston, senior Austin Hicks and senior Robbie Tillman; Glenwood — senior Bryce Valero; Hardaway — senior Hunter Duke; Harris County — senior Timmy Brooks and senior Daniel Miller; Northside — junior Tray Richburg and junior Mack Williams; Pacelli –senior Peyton McLemore; Russell County — junior Logan Junior, junior Zac Rice and junior Austin Embrey

Second team: Brookstone — Jackson Milliner; Calvary Christian — Jesse Donohoe and Zachary Garcia; Central — Peyton Burton; Columbus — Sean Desrosier and Ben Schorr; Glenwood — Wes Johnson and Bryce Newman; Harris County — Kaden Killingsworth and Ryan O’Steen; Jordan — Bryce Long and Darius Stokes; Northside — Conner O’Neal, Hunter Poe and Clayton Weaver; Pacelli — Kaleb Watson; Russell County — Colton Wombles

Honorable mention: Brookstone — Trey Sanders; Calvary Christian — Peyton Holloway; Central — Bryce Davis and Brayden Pelkey; Columbus — David Livingston; Glenwood — Luke Davis; Hardaway — Ken Butler and Tristan Driver; Harris County — Cole Stanford; Jordan — Ty Bradley and Hunter Jackson; Northside — Walt McConnell and Conner Sizemore; Pacelli — Blake Dugan, Will Vinyard and Hunter Walker; Russell County — Jackson Huguley, Zach Henderson; Shaw — Cameron Dodson; Spencer — Morius Perryman

Mark Rice

Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.

