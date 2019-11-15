LIVE UPDATES: Chattahoochee Valley high school football scores

Here are all the scores from across the Chattahoochee Valley as the final week of Georgia regular-season prep football — and the first round of the Alabama state tournament — kicks off.

This page will be updated with live scores at the conclusion of each quarter.

Reporter Joshua Mixon will be live at 7:30 at Kinnett Stadium for the Carver-Richmond game.

In other notable games, Central-Phenix City continues its playoff march against Prattville and Brookstone faces Whitefield in 1A private action.

There are no Saturday games this week.

Follow @JoshDMixon and @lesports for additional live updates on Twitter and be sure to refresh this page for latest updates throughout the night.

You can follow along on Twitter here: