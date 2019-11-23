Watch Central-Phenix City coach Jamey DuBose dance after playoffs win

Central-Phenix City football coach Jamey DuBose loves to have a good time.

“This your first practice out here?” Central head coach Jamey DuBose asked a reporter days before the Red Devils’ game against Auburn. “Come on in, we have ourselves a good time.”

He showed that much after the Red Devils beat Auburn High 38-0 Friday night, clinching their second consecutive Alabama 7A state championship appearance and setting up a rematch of last year’s state title game with Thomson.

We Win We Dance pic.twitter.com/QDuXPZtZEG — Coach Albert (@TheJustinAlbert) November 23, 2019

The Red Devils were ranked No. 38 in High School Football America’s Preseason 100 this year, and were one of two teams from Alabama featured in the rankings (Hoover, at No. 26). Last season, the No. 1-seeded Red Devils beat No. 2-seed Thomson 52-7 to cap an unbeaten season and the Class 7A title.

It’s tough to beat the same team twice. Central did that last week by beating Prattville, did so again Friday night against Auburn and must do it again if it wants to win back-to-back state championships.

“We’ve got the potential to win and we’ve got the resources to win,” DuBose said before the Auburn High game. “It’s fun playing on Thanksgiving (Alabama’s 7A state championship is the Wednesday following the holiday). We’re all fighting to get to Thanksgiving, because it’s the most important time.

“If you can practice on Thanksgiving, then you’ve had an unbelievable year. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”