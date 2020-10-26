Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Valley Preps

Carver, Troup and Manchester won this week. Vote now for the Chattahoochee Valley’s high school football player of the week.

Who was the best high school football player in the Chattahoochee Valley this week?

Voting is open for the Ledger-Enquirer’s player of the week.

Schools in the Columbus area represented this week are: Manchester, Glenwood, Troup, Shaw, Calvary Christian, Carver.

Have your voice heard and vote in our Player of the Week poll below. The deadline to vote is 10 a.m. Thursday.

Results will be announced later in the week.

Profile Image of Joshua Mixon
Joshua Mixon
Ledger-Enquirer sports reporter Joshua Mixon has covered everything from the SEC Championship to girls flag football. He covers Auburn and Chattahoochee Valley prep sports, and is a member of the Football Writers Association of America. He previously covered Georgia athletics for the Telegraph. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshDMixon.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service